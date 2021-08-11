Cancel
New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Will Be a “Small Reimagining,” Whatever That Means

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Hellraiser movie on the way, with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm(raiser). And whenever someone attempts to revive a classic horror series like this, people wonder how much of the material is going to be changed. The answer from David Bruckner: not much! When the project was first announced, it was described as being “loyal, yet evolved,” which is pretty vague. Now, Bruckner has added a vague comment of his own, claiming the movie will be a “small reimagining.”

www.slashfilm.com

