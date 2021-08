Glee may be the show that put Ryan Murphy on the map, but it’s his American Story franchise that kept him there. From the long-running American Horror Story to the award-winning American Crime Story, these FX series have been significant hits both in critical reviews and with viewers. Is it turns out, there are far more variations to be mined under the franchise banner, and FX is here for all of it, including two new spinoffs. In August 2021, FX announced two new spinoffs, American Sports Story and American Love Story, and the tweets about the news reveal how fans really feel about the continuation of Murphy’s TV dominance.