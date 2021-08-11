Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s Where You Can Stream or Buy Every Season

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho knew that a prequel/spin-off to an esteemed classic series could ever be this good? Better Call Saul stands tall as one of the unlikeliest success stories, considering the shoes it had to fill and the potential of the premise. It’s easy to forget now, but not many fans ever thought that Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the hyperbolically amoral criminal lawyer introduced in the second season of Breaking Bad, could possibly have enough depth to lead his own show, let alone justify bringing back a handful of other returning characters while introducing several compelling new ones. Thankfully, many of us were emphatically proven wrong.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rhea Seehorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Every Season#Amc#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Gets Praise From AMC Boss After On-Set Heart Attack

Fans of Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk were shocked to hear of his heart attack, which led to an outpouring of support for the actor and many wishing him a speedy recovery. Well wishes and tributes came seemed to have come from every corner of the Internet, and this included a statement from AMC – Better Call Saul’s home network. Now, the network has spoken further on the actor’s medical emergency through executive Josh Sapan, and the AMC Networks boss had nothing but praise for the star as he continues his recovery.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk gives fans a recovery update

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has updated fans on his health, following a "small heart attack" last month. The actor collapsed on the set of the Breaking Bad spin-off and was taken to hospital, later clarifying that he'd suffered a heart attack, but that the problem was treatable. On...
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date might be Announced by September 2021

Better Call Saul has come a long way since it started way back in 2015. So it’s not surprising that the characters and the plotline have come a long way. This show started with James “Jimmy” McGill, a conman who took a journey to transform his life. This transformation set gear when he transitioned his illegal career and decided to become a lawyer. But of course, he didn’t have a degree in the subject, and at his age, pursuing one would take years of hardwork and, more importantly, tons of money, which he was unfortunately short of.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's Where You Can Listen to the Full Modern Love Intro Song

I don’t know if Amazon Prime has a “Skip Intro” option on their streaming service, but I don’t care to find out. In fact, if they had a “Lengthen Intro” button, that would be more useful, now that I’m watching the second season of Modern Love. The intro song is really that catchy.
TV SeriesPopculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 16)

The summer temperatures are still rising, and so is the title count in the Netflix streaming library. After kicking off the month with dozens of new titles that were easily must-see binges, the streaming giant is making it clear that it doesn’t have any plans to slow down. In fact, this week alone, Netflix is treating subscribers to a total of 12 new titles, 10 of which are Netflix original films, series, and specials.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is The Boys season 3 coming to Amazon Prime in 2021?

The Boys is returning for a third season on Amazon Prime Video. The show debuted its second season in September 2020 to much fanfare, but production didn’t begin on the new season until February 2021, which means it’s unlikely that The Boys season 3 will arrive in 2021. Season 2...
TV Series/Film

‘Inside Job’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Farfetched conspiracies are all around us, and the Netflix animated comedy series Inside Job has taken those conspiracies and created a show around them. How does the show take wacky conspiracies and use them to crack jokes? When will it air? Do I have to worry about 5G giving me the coronavirus before then? Read on to find out the details.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Elizabeth Olsen and Jurnee Smollett Compare Notes on Genre-Blending Acting and Advocating for Performers on Set

Both have superhero films on their résumés: Smollett portrayed Black Canary in DC’s “Birds of Prey,” while Olsen stepped into Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch’s shoes for Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise and then some — including Disney Plus’ first Marvel series, “WandaVision.” They are both now Emmy-nominated for projects that tasked them with jumping through time, blending genres and telling epic love stories (Olsen with “WandaVision,” Smollett with HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”). And, even though they are up in different categories (Olsen in lead limited series/TV movie actress; Smollett in lead drama actress), both of these shows are one-season wonders, leaving the performers and their audiences wanting more.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
Moviescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson is shocked to Disney’s answer · KINO.de

In the legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow”, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now also spoken out for the first time. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seemed like one big family full of harmony and love. But the machinery of Disney and Marvel Studios, which was previously considered to be almost perfect, has cracked for the first time: Scarlett Johansson, one of the greatest Hollywood stars and long-time member of the Avengers as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, has sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Three Billboards’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Actress Kerry Condon Joins Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

EXCLUSIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Better Call Saul actress Kerry Condon is joining Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh’s new movie The Banshees of Inisherin, we can reveal. Pic charts the story of a pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends. Condon will play the sister of Farrell’s character. The movie will begin filming in Ireland later this month. Searchlight Pictures is handling The Banshees of Inisherin, which re-teams McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Farrell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy