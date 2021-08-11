‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s Where You Can Stream or Buy Every Season

Who knew that a prequel/spin-off to an esteemed classic series could ever be this good? Better Call Saul stands tall as one of the unlikeliest success stories, considering the shoes it had to fill and the potential of the premise. It’s easy to forget now, but not many fans ever thought that Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the hyperbolically amoral criminal lawyer introduced in the second season of Breaking Bad, could possibly have enough depth to lead his own show, let alone justify bringing back a handful of other returning characters while introducing several compelling new ones. Thankfully, many of us were emphatically proven wrong.