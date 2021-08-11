Cancel
Who are ROY faves heading into dog days?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne player holds steady and another makes a huge leap in the top two spots of our newest Rookie Power Rankings. The RPR, as voted on by the staff of MLB Pipeline, is a reflection of how we think the Rookie of the Year voting will play out at the end of the year, using a combination of performance and what we think will happen for the rest of the season. Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers is still our No. 1, despite having missed time, while Reds infielder Jonathan India has vaulted past others to claim the second spot as his big second half continues. With more than a month and half to go, there’s still plenty of time for players to continue to perform their way up the list or slide off of it.

