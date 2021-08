With Covid-19 cases rising, the question on everybody's mind is, are we headed for another lockdown? We really hope not, but we got through it once, so we can get through it again, especially since we'd be better prepared this time around. Lounge clothes were lifesavers for us last year (and even now with our current WFH life), so when we heard cult-favorite home brand Parachute launched its first-ever dress, we immediately added to cart—especially when we found out that the House Dress was made of pure linen.