Flock Adhesives Market Share to Generate $2.9 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flock Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy Resin, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global flock adhesives industry was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.70% from 2020 to 2027.

