Flock Adhesives Market Share to Generate $2.9 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Ready-to-Eat snacks that have nutritional value are becoming popular by the day. Popcorn - a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated - is one such snack that is preferred by people worldwide. In 2018, 65% of adults in the United States looked for foods & beverages that have nutritional value. Combined with a growing interest in snacking and on-the-going eating, popcorn market is poised to build on its nutritional profile and likeability. Flavor innovation is spurring the growth for the market ahead. There is an opportunity for brands as well as new entrants to innovate with unexpected flavors to engage consumers.