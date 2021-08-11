Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Racker Rivals Big Red Charity Hockey Game Set For August 14th

localsyr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spirited exhibition-style hockey game that pairs NHL Stars, Cornell Hockey Alumni and local celebrities, is returning to the ice for its eighth year. A robust roster of current and former NHL players and hockey legends are ready to get back on the ice including two-time Stanley cup winner Dustin Brown, current Tampa Bay Lightning player Daniel Walcott and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter to name a few.

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Walcott
Person
Mike Richter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#Nhl#Hockey Player#Cornell Hockey Alumni#Nhl#Tompkins Trust Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Flames, Kings, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there’s been lots of chatter about Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. GM Bill Guerin has addressed talk of a rumored deal in the KHL. Is he at all worried? Meanwhile, are the Calgary Flames thinking about moving Sean Monahan in a trade? What might an extension between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron look like? Finally, in a bit of a fun story, newly-signed Phillip Danault had to pay dearly for the right to keep his jersey number in Los Angeles.
NHLtheahl.com

23 teams to qualify for 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the qualification rules and format for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. A total of 23 teams will qualify for postseason play when the 2021-22 regular season ends on April 24, with five rounds of playoffs leading to the crowning of a Calder Cup champion.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

No decision yet on mandatory vaccines for Golden Knights home games

The Golden Knights have yet to announce a policy regarding a possible vaccine mandate for fans attending games at T-Mobile Arena this season. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that large venues must require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or require everyone to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Hockey: New hockey academy a big success

It was hard to tell who was having more fun. Pucks soared, ice flew, hockey sticks slapped hard surfaces to congratulate good plays Tuesday, Aug. 3. Heavy breathing was the norm at Essentia Health Sports Center as 18 varsity girls hockey players skated endlessly on the second to last day of the Lakes Hockey Academy.
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Racker Rivals returns to the ice at Cornell

This Saturday, Aug. 14, the Racker Rivals game will be back in Lynah Rink for the first time since 2019. The annual fundraiser is in its seventh year and benefits the early childhood development programs of the Racker organization. This year, over $60,000 has been raised thus far. Last year,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly Comes Home to Columbus

Sean Kuraly has come home. Growing up in Dublin, a suburb of Columbus, Kuraly is no doubt an Ohio boy. Spending the first almost-20 years of his life in the Buckeye State, he went to college outside Cincinnati, and he even played minor hockey with the Jr. Blue Jackets. Kuraly...
Homer, NYwxhc.com

Bob Brazil & Tom Turck discuss ‘Racker Rivals Big Red’ (audio)

WXHC caught up with Bob Brazill, community relations director at Racker, and Homer Schools Superintendent Tom Turck. They discussed tomorrow’s 8th annual Racker Rivals Big Red charity hockey game, which returns in person for a live event at Cornell University’s Lynah Rink. Last year’s event was pushed to a virtual...
NHLFox17

Inaugural Charity Hockey Game to feature NHL players Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cascade Firefighters Association is scheduled to host the inaugural Charity Hockey Game on Saturday, Aug. 14. The CFFA says the event will take place at the Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids and will feature current and retired players from the National Hockey League. We’re...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Predictions for the Canadiens’ 2021-22 Season

Entering last season, the Montreal Canadiens were coming off of a surprise appearance in the playoffs after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the play-in series. General manager Marc Bergevin quickly went to work that offseason, adding depth in goal, on defence and added scoring. These moves all paid off as the Habs made the playoffs in the Scotiabank North Division, then rode that depth to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.
NHLNHL

Pastrnak passes Jagr with fifth straight Czech Player of Year award

Bruins forward breaks record held by former NHL wing, scored 48 points last season. David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins won the Golden Hockey Stick as Czech Player of the Year for the fifth straight season, passing former NHL forward Jaromir Jagr for the most consecutive victories. The 25-year-old native...
Rutland County, VTRutland Herald

Field hockey games to watch

Field hockey is a sport where the elite one year more often than not stay that way the next. Schools like Mount Abraham, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Stowe and Burr and Burton seem like they’re in the hunt every year for a title. Teams in the Rutland Herald coverage area would...
NHLBleacher Report

5 NHL Teams That Improved Dramatically in the 2021 Offseason

The salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for the second straight season didn't prevent NHL teams from bolstering their rosters this offseason. Trade activity resumed following the completion of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on July 7. Several major signings took place three weeks later when the free-agent market opened.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames’ 5 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

With a brand-new season just around the corner and Flames general manager (GM) Brad Treliving in the thick of strengthening his roster, it’s time to consider which Flames prospects are “untouchable.” That is to ask, who are the young guns who would never be considered as part of a trade package?
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The High School 2021 sports season begins in the state of Wisconsin as Eau Claire North girls tennis host their first invitational of the year with multiple local teams involved. Plus, both Eau Claire teams in the Babe Ruth World Series pick up a win...

Comments / 0

Community Policy