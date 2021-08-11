Racker Rivals Big Red Charity Hockey Game Set For August 14th

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there’s been lots of chatter about Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. GM Bill Guerin has addressed talk of a rumored deal in the KHL. Is he at all worried? Meanwhile, are the Calgary Flames thinking about moving Sean Monahan in a trade? What might an extension between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron look like? Finally, in a bit of a fun story, newly-signed Phillip Danault had to pay dearly for the right to keep his jersey number in Los Angeles.