Pranks are the glue that keeps Luke Bryan’s 14-year marriage together. You know what they say, a couple who pranks together, stays together. Well, we don’t know if that’s an actual thing that people say. But we do know that laughter is one of the pillars of a happy relationship. And it looks like Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, got that covered. We all know that Luke Bryan is hilarious. In fact, fellow country musician Dierks Bentley called Bryan the funniest guy in country music. So, it’s only natural that Bryan’s wife also has a great sense of humor. And they both need to have a good sense of humor in order to put up with each other’s constant pranks.