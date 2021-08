Fresh off a victory against the Cat Cartel, these Canines are ready to pounce on the blockchain. Now, are you in? The Cartel doesn't take too lightly to people who are out... In the NFT world, animals have always ruled supreme. Whether it be Bored Apes, Cool Cats, Raccoons, or Sewer Rats, NFT pfp art notably rules the community. In such a crowded space, it’s vital for new incoming projects to consistently one-up and better one another in order to achieve a notable space in the community. The Canine Cartel is a new breed of ERC-721 tokens ready to take over the Blockchain. Minting at 0.05ETH, these canines are being released on the 24th August 2021 at 2PM EDT.