New Munroe-Meyer Institute Building Creates New Opportunities

Cover picture for the articleOn June 8, UNMC cut the ribbon to its newest addition: a $90 million institution that will house recreational therapy for patients with intellectual and physical disabilities. The opening of this new building means new experiences and opportunities for the participants who attend Munroe-Meyer. The building, which took a whopping 249,827 workforce hours, or the equivalent of over 28 years, houses a number of varying rooms to provide those attending with exciting experiences that teach them real life skills.

#Physical Disabilities#Art Therapy#Recreational Therapy#Unmc#Munroe Meyer Institute#Mmi#Uno#Munroe Meyer Institution
