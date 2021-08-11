New Munroe-Meyer Institute Building Creates New Opportunities

After navigating a pandemic for a year-and-a-half, I realize that I will never fully go back to normal. I don’t want to. I never want to go back to my pre-pandemic insecurities: feeling like I have to make the part of myself that’s a parent or spouse small in order to be taken seriously as a woman artist. I never want to tie my worth to how many grants or opportunities I receive. I never want to feel pressured to have to see the “It” choreographer’s show, or like my movement style needs to reflect a popular aesthetic. During lockdown, I experienced life removed from these pressures. I saw how my typical breakneck pace of life is not conducive for thriving. Making more time for rest, for unscheduled time—time to breathe—these are all things I want moving forward.