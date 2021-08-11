Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe following statement was provided by the political candidate for The Island Eye News. My name is Blair Hahn. After much thought and discussion with community leaders and residents all across our island, I have decided to run for City Council. I truly believe that I will be able to make a difference as a member of the City Council and make the Isle of Palms a better place for all businesses and residents of the island. I have been married to the love of my life, Nancy, for over 35 years. Nancy is a Myrtle Beach girl. I always enjoy Myrtle Beach. However, while Myrtle Beach is a fun place to visit, I don’t think that’s the direction for our island. The mix of residential, commercial, rentals and second homes is unique and calls for unique solutions.

