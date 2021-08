The global net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) market is projected to reach USD 79.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The buildings verified by ZNE are those that over the course of time meet the net energy consumption through local renewable energy technologies. Instead of electricity, natural gas and steam, the energy is derived from renewables on site. Although ZNE emerging buildings have stated objectives for almost nil energy, the aims as identified by the ZNE validated buildings are still to be achieved. Such emerging buildings are typically being designed or planned in less than one year's service.