‘Please don’t do this’: Dentist warns against new TikTok tooth cleaning trend

By Laura Morrison
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — Another tooth-cleaning trend is on TikTok these days: removing toothpaste from a tube into a clear container for a more pleasing look on your bathroom counter. As one TikTok video shows, people can even mix in mouthwash for a supposedly better clean. “Clever, but should you do it?”...

