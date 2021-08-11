Cancel
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Quarantined After First HLB Discovery in the County

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern San Diego County has been placed under quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) after the discovery of Huanglongbing in the area. HLB has been detected at a residential property in the City of Oceanside, marking the first time that the disease has been confirmed in San Diego County. The discovery was made in the plant material of one orange tree and one lemon tree, both of which have since been removed and disposed of by CDFA.

