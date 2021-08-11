Transfer Tax Provision of American Families Plan Causes Alarm

For over four decades, the Hyde Amendment has been part of every federal budget of every president, until President Biden that is. The Hyde Amendment prevents your tax dollars from being used to pay for other people’s abortions in the United States. President Biden opted to remove the Hyde Amendment from the federal budget. Your tax dollars will be used to pay for all U.S. abortions if you stay silent. Take action today. It will take you less than two minutes. Just go to RTL.org/Hyde to contact the U.S. Congress and tell them to “Save the Hyde Amendment.” Stop what you’re doing right now. Put an end to tax funded abortions before it starts. Save the Hyde Amendment.