Transfer Tax Provision of American Families Plan Causes Alarm

agnetwest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral concerns are being raised in relation to President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan, particularly something being referred to as a “transfer tax.” Former Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and President and Founder of The Peterson Group, Collin Peterson recently wrote an opinion piece detailing the issue. Peterson points out that the plan does not eliminate the stepped-up basis for inherited assets. However, there is a provision in the plan that would enact a transfer tax when an asset changes hands.

agnetwest.com

