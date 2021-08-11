Cancel
Hochul Says As Governor She’ll "Fight Like Hell" For NYers

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, in her first remarks since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he’s resigning, says she intends to be a fighter for New York. After the state’s Attorney General found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and that key staff members were complicit in some retaliatory actions against an accuser, she acknowledged that there will be “turnover” in what is now a tainted administration.

