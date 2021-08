My family has had a summer full of activities: horse camp at our farm, art camp and swimming lessons. We’ve fallen into that late-season routine that makes vacation feel endless — staying up later than usual and getting up past our school wakeup time. We’ve had long, leisurely days where the centerpiece was a trip to the library or a playdate with friends. We’ve had fun keeping tabs on the twin fawns running our property with their mother, and we’ve watched the female turkeys who we could see foraging along our driveway in early summer.