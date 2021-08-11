Smoked Meats And Southern Cuisine Makes BRQ One Of The Best BBQ Joints In Louisiana

If you’re a BBQ fan, then you’ve probably already found your favorite BBQ joints in Louisiana to frequent when you’re craving a slice of succulent smoked meat or two. If you’re in the Baton Rouge area, you may have heard of BRQ, a seafood and BBQ restaurant that’s been voted “Best BBQ” three years in a row. From the first bite, you’ll be hooked. Let’s check it out:

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

Don't let the unassuming exterior fool you; some of the best BBQ you'll ever taste is hiding behind these walls.

The dining room is bright and airy, but we all know good BBQ is meant to be enjoyed outdoors, so take advantage of the charming patio if you can.

When it comes to BBQ, few can compare to the pitmasters behind the scenes at BRQ.

And you have plenty of options to choose from.

And you can get your favorite BBQ in whatever way you like! From sandwiches and platters...

...to nachos and quesadillas, you'll have a tough time choosing!

While BBQ is certainly the star of the show, the restaurant also has a wide range of seafood options to choose from.

The weekend brunch menu is worth waking up early for.

After all that food, we hope you're still hungry... because there is one dessert that you simply can't pass up: the carrot cake.

For more information, including a full menu, be sure to check out the restaurant’s website, and don’t forget to give it a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any of their daily specials! if you’ve ever dined at BRQ, share your experience with us in the comments!

Address: BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, USA