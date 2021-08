How society views us and how we view ourselves tend to differ quite vastly. While we have our own individualities full of complexity and intricacy, much of society, especially a bureaucratic one, views many people as just numbers or points in a data set. So much so, that one’s identity becomes almost commodified to those with power. Foreclosed is a game that takes this concept and paints it over a dystopian futuristic society, where individualism and livelihoods are controlled by authority.