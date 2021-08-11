Cancel
Pokemon UNITE Releases New Greninja "Fashionable Style" Holowear

By Jack O'Dwyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new "Fashionable Style" holowear has been released for Greninja in Pokémon UNITE. The holowear drop was announced via the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8. It features the Ninja Pokémon, Greninja, wearing a short-sleeve and collared white button-up shirt with a lime green vest that is partially unbuttoned at the bottom. The vest has two five-petal flowers—one yellow on the top with a smaller pink one underneath—pinned to the left lapel.

