Pokemon UNITE Releases New Greninja "Fashionable Style" Holowear
A new "Fashionable Style" holowear has been released for Greninja in Pokémon UNITE. The holowear drop was announced via the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8. It features the Ninja Pokémon, Greninja, wearing a short-sleeve and collared white button-up shirt with a lime green vest that is partially unbuttoned at the bottom. The vest has two five-petal flowers—one yellow on the top with a smaller pink one underneath—pinned to the left lapel.www.dbltap.com
