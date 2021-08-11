Pokemon UNITE Releases New Greninja "Fashionable Style" Holowear

Pokemon Unite released last month and it’s already getting its first game update to fix some bugs, text issues, and also implements a test feature for spectating. While the game has received some pretty harsh criticism for its monetization being predatory to children by being incredibly aggressive and essentially pay to win, it still remains incredibly popular. The game also received its first additional Pokemon available for players to use within the game, and somewhat surprisingly, it ended up to be Gardevoir. So, now that we’ve got our first Pokemon Unite update out of the way, what exactly did it change? What’s with this Spectate feature? If you’d like to access the patch notes from the game’s official website.