Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

This Texas Only Chain Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Whole State

By Anna Gallegos
Posted by 
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 1

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
537
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Harris County, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Harris County, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Chicken Sandwich#Fast Food#Kfc Chicken#Chickens#Food Drink#American#Popeyes#Wendys#Frenchy S Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

FREE Chick-fil-a during the month of August

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good news for chicken lovers in the New Orleans area!. During the month of August, New Orleans restaurants will offer a free entree to guests who use the Chik-fil-a App from Monday, August 2, to August 28. The offer will become available to Guests each Monday...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

America's Second-Biggest Burger Chain Plans to Open 700 New Locations

Which major nation burger chain serves beloved square-shaped burgers and is about to embark on a major international expansion? Wendy's, of course! After announcing its footprint will expand by a whopping 1,200 new locations by 2025, Wendy's execs recently revealed that some 700 locations are slated to open in the form of ghost kitchens.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Grocery Store Bacon Ranked Worst To Best

For centuries, bacon has coaxed us out of bed with an intoxicating aroma and a symphony of snaps, hisses, and pops. And in the early-to-mid 2000s, this wonderful food sizzled its way from simple breakfast side dish to unequaled culinary craze. Strips of unctuous pork belly wrapped and weaved around an ever-expanding menu of foods, while bits of the stuff were crumbled into desserts, and bacon flavoring was infused into all manner of inedible items.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."

Comments / 1

Community Policy