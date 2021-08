Dave Bautista predicts “Knives Out 2” will be better than its predecessor, which is no easy feat considering the 2019 movie received near universal acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Rian Johnson is currently filming the sequel overseas in Europe and recently wrapped filming portions of the movie in Greece. “I really think it’s going to be as good, if not better, than the first one,” Bautista told People magazine. “I’m always afraid to say that because I don’t want anybody to get offended saying that we’re going to be better, but I really do think this. I...