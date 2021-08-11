Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Fremont County Sheriff: MO. man arrested following pursuit & crash; MO. man arrested on drug charges

kjan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the arrest on separate charges, of two men from Missouri. At around 2:15-a.m. today (Wednesday), deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2008 Honda CRV for an equipment violation in the 4100 block of 310th Street, in Rural Hamburg. The vehicle fled deputies for approximately two miles, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the eastbound ditch.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
City
Tarkio, MO
Fremont County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, IA
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Amazonia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Mo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy