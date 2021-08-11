Fremont County Sheriff: MO. man arrested following pursuit & crash; MO. man arrested on drug charges
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the arrest on separate charges, of two men from Missouri. At around 2:15-a.m. today (Wednesday), deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2008 Honda CRV for an equipment violation in the 4100 block of 310th Street, in Rural Hamburg. The vehicle fled deputies for approximately two miles, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the eastbound ditch.www.kjan.com
