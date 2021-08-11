Amber Alert canceled after missing Chanute child found safe in Greenwood County Wednesday afternoon
Law enforcement have safely located a missing Chanute child after a statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced via Twitter just before 5 pm that six-year-old Nina R. Senkbeil had been located and is safe. According to the KBI, local information led authorities to a residence in Fall River in Greenwood County where they found Senkbeil.kvoe.com
