Master Gardeners to hold training classes

Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Master Gardener program will be holding basic training in multiple counties across the state. The Penn State Master Gardener Program is administered at the county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Trainees must apply for the program in their county of residence. Not every county schedules a basic training class every year.

