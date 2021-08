LARAMIE -- You've probably never heard of Dalys Smith before. In fact, if you were to look at Wyoming's official roster online right now, he isn't even on it. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound true freshman from Mansfield, Texas is a walk-on wide receiver, who after taking a year off from football after high school, decided he didn't want to live with the regret of not giving it one last try.