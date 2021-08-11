Beachcomber Boulevard In Arizona Takes You From The City To The Lake And Back
Feeling the cool sea breeze on our skin isn’t something we Arizonans get to experience too often – save for in Lake Havasu City, of course. The Grand Canyon State’s very own island paradise, Lake Havasu City is home to a scenic hiking path that parallels the sandy, palm tree-laden waterfront. Beachcomber Boulevard is a short and sweet trail that will transport you to a tropical oasis – no expensive plane ticket required!
Although the trail isn’t formally ADA accessible, it’s navigable for most wheelchairs and other mobility equipment. The grade is an estimated 5% or less, and the surface is paved, smooth, and sufficiently wide. To learn more about Beachcomber Boulevard, visit its page on AllTrails.
Address: Lake Havasu State Park, 699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, USA
