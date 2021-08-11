Tropical Storm Fred: Center Of Storm Crossing Dominican Republic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Fred is crossing the Dominican Republic.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was about 75 miles west-northwest of Santo Domingo.

Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue for the next two days or so.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over Hispaniola for the next several hours, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Fred is expected to weaken to a depression tonight as it crosses Hispaniola. Slow re-intensification is expected beginning Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the northeast of the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Stay safe and stay tuned to CBS4 and CBSMiami.com and download the improved CBSMiami App here: https://bit.ly/3dAKpRW