What’s the future of girls’ education in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is retaking the country?

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:. "The security and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is far worse than the Fall of Saigon. The military equipment and infrastructure seized by the Taliban while Americans and our allies remain in harm's way will have dire and far-reaching consequences for decades. This humiliating disaster is the culminating event of a career of foreign policy missteps by Joe Biden. When Saigon fell, the North Vietnamese never posed a threat to the homeland of the United States. However, in this case, we know that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups will attempt to take advantage of the failed state in Afghanistan. We are witnessing a historic failure of intelligence and planning by the Administration, Pentagon, and intelligence community. The Administration's precipitous withdrawal has been a complete failure and has thrown the country into disarray. While the military was focused on "white rage," critical race theory, and climate change, the Taliban planned and successfully executed a nationwide military offensive, culminating with the capture of Kabul over the weekend.