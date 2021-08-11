Cancel
What’s the future of girls’ education in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is retaking the country?

kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban is taking over Afghanistan faster than the Biden administration expected. It now controls two-thirds of the country. National security experts and military leaders worry the collapse of the capital Kabul could be imminent. But President Joe Biden hasn’t wavered on pulling out American troops as our two-decade involvement in the country draws to a close.

www.kcrw.com

Reuters

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

(Reuters) - Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country’s battered economy. Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US has no plans to rescue Americans, Afghans stranded behind Taliban lines outside Kabul airport

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. During a Wednesday press briefing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan has the capability to extract some Americans in extreme circumstances, but not to gather up large groups of Americans who cannot get to the U.S.-controlled airport in Kabul after the Taliban seized near-total control of the country over the weekend.
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower

The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
MilitaryNavy Times

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...
Foreign Policyepcan.com

Afghanistan intelligence failures are astounding

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:. "The security and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is far worse than the Fall of Saigon. The military equipment and infrastructure seized by the Taliban while Americans and our allies remain in harm's way will have dire and far-reaching consequences for decades. This humiliating disaster is the culminating event of a career of foreign policy missteps by Joe Biden. When Saigon fell, the North Vietnamese never posed a threat to the homeland of the United States. However, in this case, we know that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups will attempt to take advantage of the failed state in Afghanistan. We are witnessing a historic failure of intelligence and planning by the Administration, Pentagon, and intelligence community. The Administration's precipitous withdrawal has been a complete failure and has thrown the country into disarray. While the military was focused on "white rage," critical race theory, and climate change, the Taliban planned and successfully executed a nationwide military offensive, culminating with the capture of Kabul over the weekend.
Militaryspectrumlocalnews.com

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...

