Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD fall semester starts in days, but thousands of jobs there remain unfilled

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing. That’s already the plan in Los Angeles public schools. But there will be fewer teachers and staff to vaccinate. The labor shortage that’s being felt across the country is hitting LAUSD particularly hard. The school year starts on August 16. Thousands of job openings remain unfilled, from teachers to nurses to janitors.

