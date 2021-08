Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine will likely be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration by Labor Day 2021, according to a new report. The nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible delta strain has spurred the agency into action, sources told The New York Times. Federal health officials have been under growing pressure to fully approve the vaccine, the news outlet reported. Pfizer’s vaccine was the first of three authorized for emergency use during the pandemic in the United States, and the drugmaker was the first to apply to the FDA for full approval.