What's worrying spine surgeons?

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 6 days ago

The spread of the coronavirus' delta variant, increasing prior authorization requirements are among the biggest concerns for spine surgeons in the coming months. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. We invite all spine surgeon and specialist responses.

