A long-awaited FDA approval is finally here for NuVasive. Second-quarter results show a rebound underway. The seemingly never-ending struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic have strained many people's lives over the past 18 months. Surgeries and doctor's appointments have been postponed and rescheduled. But the healthcare market is slowly rebounding, and we're starting to see more patients visit their doctors and schedule more elective surgeries.