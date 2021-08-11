Cancel
Winners & Losers 8/12/21

The Chief Leadership Development Officer at Studer Community Institute (SCI) and 2021 Pinnacle Award winner has been promoted to SCI’s first president. In the new role, Gillette will oversee the work, strategic planning and financial stewardship for all of SCI, a nonprofit since 2016. Her duties will expand to focus all the core areas of SCI—early brain development, community building, leadership development and entrepreneur support—to enable SCI to achieve its mission to improve the quality of life for all people in the diverse communities they serve.

POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

