Winners & Losers 8/12/21

The Chief Leadership Development Officer at Studer Community Institute (SCI) and 2021 Pinnacle Award winner has been promoted to SCI’s first president. In the new role, Gillette will oversee the work, strategic planning and financial stewardship for all of SCI, a nonprofit since 2016. Her duties will expand to focus all the core areas of SCI—early brain development, community building, leadership development and entrepreneur support—to enable SCI to achieve its mission to improve the quality of life for all people in the diverse communities they serve.