A New Directive for Pipeline Operators Puts Cybersecurity in the Spotlight
It’s no secret that cyberattacks against critical infrastructure are increasing. The recent attacks against water treatment plants, pipelines, vital hospital systems and food processing facilities have all made recent headlines and demonstrate the vulnerability of all types of critical infrastructure providers. The attacks have caused chaos, value chain disruption and crippling fuel shortages, and we must not ignore the potential for more physical impact that could come to the point of costing human lives.securityintelligence.com
Comments / 0