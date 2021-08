On Monday, Aug. 9, Cumulus and Inweekly launched “Real News with Rick Outzen” at 7 a.m. on NewsTalk 1370 WCOA. We set a pace that local new radio hasn’t seen in years—seven guests in 90 minutes covering COVID-19, Coach Bobby Bowden’s legacy, the 2022 mayoral race, Escambia County’s HR disaster, bed taxes and the ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wis. We tried to fit in a call to Congressman Matt Gaetz, but he failed to pick up the phone.