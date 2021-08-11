How to Plan Your Run Route
One of the best things about running as a sport is that it can be done virtually anywhere. From tracks to treadmills, neighborhood roads to sandy beaches, city parks to mountain trails, there’s a type of terrain, setting, or style of running to suit everyone. However, many beginning runners fall prey to sticking to the familiar treadmill or track for fear of running out in the open where drivers and passersby can see them. Other runners may feel intimidated about venturing out on a new route or knowing “where to go”, so they run the same route day in and day out.www.womensrunning.com
