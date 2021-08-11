How to Plan Your Run Route

Whether you’re just beginning or consider yourself a veteran runner, take a moment to think about how far you’ve come; the progress you’ve made. Who could forget how it felt to start running for the very first time? All the adjectives you might be thinking as you recall that first trudge, can probably boil down to one word: uneasy. Whether you were more uncomfortable with the physicality of it all, how you looked doing it, or the sheer logistics, you probably felt some level of unease.