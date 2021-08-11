Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

How to Plan Your Run Route

By Amber Sayer
womensrunning.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about running as a sport is that it can be done virtually anywhere. From tracks to treadmills, neighborhood roads to sandy beaches, city parks to mountain trails, there’s a type of terrain, setting, or style of running to suit everyone. However, many beginning runners fall prey to sticking to the familiar treadmill or track for fear of running out in the open where drivers and passersby can see them. Other runners may feel intimidated about venturing out on a new route or knowing “where to go”, so they run the same route day in and day out.

www.womensrunning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Courses#Boston Marathon#Sandy Beaches#Google Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Ladders

How does running help your body? These are the top benefits

Running is one of the most popular forms of exercise in the U.S., with almost 60 million people participating in running or jogging for exercise in 2017, according to Statista. It’s easy to see why – running has many health benefits, both physically and mentally, and contributes to strengthening multiple...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Breathe While Running

Breathing is automatic. That is, until you go running. It's incredibly common for people to adopt unhealthy and performance-wrecking breathing patterns while running, says Meg Takacs, a certified run coach and founder of Run With Meg. You might breathe too fast, hold your breath for long intervals or huff and puff at an erratic rate.
Fitnesswomensrunning.co.uk

How to avoid running injuries

It's the question all runners want to know the answer to – we talked to Anna Kosciuk, Sports Scientist at NURVV, to find out. As a runner, there is nothing worse than having to deal with an injury. Even minor niggles can have a huge impact on our runs, making them painful or even needing us to take a break for a few weeks. So, how do we avoid getting them in the first place? — We spoke to Anna Kosciuk, who is the Sports Scientist atNURVV.com, for her expert advice on preventing running injuries.
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

New to Running? Here are the Best Tips for Getting Through the Worst of It

Whether you’re just beginning or consider yourself a veteran runner, take a moment to think about how far you’ve come; the progress you’ve made. Who could forget how it felt to start running for the very first time? All the adjectives you might be thinking as you recall that first trudge, can probably boil down to one word: uneasy. Whether you were more uncomfortable with the physicality of it all, how you looked doing it, or the sheer logistics, you probably felt some level of unease.
Bitcoinwomensrunning.com

The Mysterious Malady of Wonky Legs

Not necessarily, as in the case of legs—or parts of legs—gone awry: falling asleep, tingling, flopping out of control. This perplexing condition affects runners of all abilities, including professionals. It first struck professional runner Chris Derrick of the Bowerman Track Club about four or five miles into the 2018 Cherry...
Workoutswomensrunning.com

This Hip-Hop Infused Yoga Flow Will Elevate Your Heart Rate for Seriously Fun Cross-Training

For nearly a decade, hurdling was my passion, first as a high schooler, then as a Division I collegiate athlete. I loved the focus, the speed, and the precision that helped me clear the hurdles as if they were not even in my way. My training required countless hours of intense running and advanced technique drills, plus heavy weightlifting. These workouts, while beneficial for my sport, wreaked havoc on my hip joints, neck, and low back.
Sportswomensrunning.com

Molly Seidel On What Comes Next: “I’m going to race as hard as I can anytime I go up to the line.”

Last week, American Molly Seidel placed third in the Olympic Marathon, running 2:27:46, only 26 seconds behind winner Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya. In doing so, Seidel, 27, became only the third American woman in history to medal in the event, joining long distance legends Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson. The marathon was only Seidel’s third: her first was last February, at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta, where she ran 2:27:31 to finish second. And last October, Seidel placed sixth in the elite-only London Marathon, where she ran a personal best of 2:25:13.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Rugged Electric Sports Bikes

Bike manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has announced a new all-terrain e-bike called the 'RadRhino 6 Plus.' This off-road bicycle targets more hardcore mountain biking enthusiasts, providing them with an electric-powered boost when tackling those challenging trails. Features of the new bike include a 250 W geared hub motor, 5-level pedal...
Pittsburgh, PAthepittsburgh100.com

More ‘Burgh bike lanes

An increase in bike usage is encouraging Pittsburgh to improve its road safety for cyclists. The city’s love for biking around town is nothing new. However, a recent surge can partly be attributed to lifted COVID restrictions and the general desire to live a more active lifestyle. Construction for the...
Travelinsidevancouver.ca

7 Things to do at Mount Seymour Provincial Park in the Summer

Head to Mount Seymour Provincial Park to experience the beauty of Vancouver’s North Shore Mountains. The hiking trails range from easy forest walks to challenging summit climbs. You can also have a picnic, ride your bike and enjoy the view. Use this guide to help you plan your trip to Mount Seymour Provincial Park this summer.
CyclingPosted by
Mens Journal

Downhill Mountain Biking Gear to Keep You Safe While You Rip

Gearing up for a big ride is like being a kid waiting up for Santa—prickly with glee and full of anticipation. To make the most of a day ripping down singletrack means having a bike to help you meet and surpass your potential (try one of these 29ers), and the right downhill mountain biking gear and tools.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

New Orbea aero bike spotted at Vuelta a España

Grand tours are often described as a shop window for cycling brands to promote their products. The increased number of viewers generally means that these three-week races are a perfect launchpad for brands to unveil their latest innovations to the world. As a result, it's not uncommon to spot brand new tech in the peloton as the race gets underway, and this year's Vuelta a España is no different, as we've spotted what looks to be a brand new aero bike from Orbea.
Workoutsyoursun.com

How to start a running routine

Running is one of the easiest ways to work out and stay fit. But for beginners, how do you get started?. “I think the best part about running is that it’s a very simple exercise. All you really need is a pair of shoes and the motivation,” says Dr. Chad Asplund, a Mayo Clinic sports medicine physician.

Comments / 0

Community Policy