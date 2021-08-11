Cancel
Republic, MO

Republic, Brookline voters pass ballot initiatives

greenecountycommonwealth.com
 8 days ago

Proposition S and Proposition 1 will increase funding for emergency services. Voters in Republic and Brookline approved two initiatives designed to increase funding for emergency services in their communities on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Republic voter passed Proposition S, which authorized a 3/4-cent sales tax to provide additional funding to the city’s police and fire departments, while Brookline voters passed Proposition 1, which allowed the Brookline Fire Protection District’s (FPD) Board of Directors to levy an additional personal property tax of up to $.50 per $100 of assessed for the purposes of increasing the fire protection district’s budget.

greenecountycommonwealth.com

