80 percent of Beasley Elementary Magnet Academic Center teachers stay put; average earns $74,225 per year

By Chicago City Wire
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 80 percent of teachers stay at Beasley Elementary Magnet Academic Center year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

