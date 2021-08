You have probably heard about what drinks not to order on an airplane due to sanitary reasons. They may not tell you, but there are a few things that flight attendants won't drink while in the air. It's no secret that to some of us, coffee is our holy grail. We worship it, and it's what pretty much keeps us from being zombies all day. But you may want to think twice before you order it on a plane, because according to flight attendants the water used is actually from the tap while in flight.