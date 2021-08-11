Want to give back? Why not try donating Plasma; it’s needed right now!
Today on The Daily Dish we are joined by Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs, Vlasta Hakes and she wants to talk about the urgent need for plasma donations right now. What is Plasma? – Your blood is made up of several components, including red cells, white cells, platelets, and plasma. You may also hear this referred to as blood plasma. Plasma makes up the liquid portion of your blood. It contains important proteins that are responsible for vital functions such as helping your blood clot and defending your body against infections. Plasma is quickly and easily restored by your body.www.abc4.com
