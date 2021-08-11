Madeleine Kessler | It's Totally Ok to Sit Here and Enjoy Yourself

The Apple store—a rendezvous for much of my generation in our adolescence (granted, I occupy more of a Gen Z / Millennial cusp space, and yes, that distinction matters)—once provided somewhere to loiter, to leave behind Photo Booth selfies for the next unsuspecting Mac customer, and ironically, to purchase that device that would ultimately, many years later, diminish the need for such physical meeting places. As our existences were increasingly scaled online, or rather, split in two—one self lived in cyberspace and the other in… space—our generation lost touch. Lost touch with one another, lost touch with those tangible venues for social interaction.