Best drift cars in Forza Horizon 4

The Forza franchise is massive, and fans are getting ready to jump into the following major installment, Forza Horizon 5. While fans might have expected the next Forza Motorsport installment to come out next, Playground Games is giving players another Horizon title. This time around, we’re going to be racing through the Mexico-inspired map. It’s a game we’ve seen teased and showcased in the past, but now we have a map to gander at. With the new map, players have a better look at the different areas they will be able to race around.