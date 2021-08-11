Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKingsport Times News. Aug. 8, 2021. Editorial: It’s time to abolish the town of Pound. The 1,000 or so residents of Pound should take a lesson from Castlewood in neighboring Russell County, Virginia, and consider abolishing their failed system of government. In 1997, Castlewood voted out its town government with one resident saying at the time, “There is nothing that being a town will benefit me or my children in any way during our lifetimes.”

