How to complete the Deliverance assassination event for Engelwin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

"No target is unreachable. If you can't find a weakness to exploit, make one. Opportunity is everywhere, it's on you to take it." These are the words of Pierre Bellec, the master assassin who brings me into the brotherhood in Assassin's Creed Unity. Bellec sets me up for my first big assassination mission, and with these words in mind, I'm looking for ways to infiltrate the Notre-Dame cathedral and get to my target. I haven't played this game in a little under six years, but as I make my way through a crowded street to steal a key off a guard, I'm reminded of just why it is that I'm back here again after so long. I want to feel immersed in my role as a hooded stealthy assassin, and there's no better way to do that than by experiencing the black box missions that were first introduced in Arno's adventures through Paris during the French revolution.