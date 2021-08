Katy B paved the way for progressive pop artists like Charli XCX with her own brand of club-inflected pop music. She's released three splendid albums with the last one Honey arriving in 2016; since then, she hasn't released a solo single until today, breaking the five-year hiatus with "Under My Skin." It's a luxurious and pretty much perfect example of just how perfect house and pop can go together — those lead vocals from Katy B are some of the best I've heard on a chart-oriented song this month. It's the kind of song you'd hear at a fancy hotel bar and make paying for overpriced cocktails almost worth it.