'Anxious & Overwhelmed': North Texas Parents Face A New School Year, Changing Mask Requirements
Several large school districts in the state are issuing mask requirements in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates. Case numbers and the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 have continued to surge, igniting debate about approaches to school reopenings. Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin ISDs have been some of the districts who have pushed back against Abbott’s order. On Tuesday, judges issued a temporary orders allowing Dallas County, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio to enforce mask mandates for local schools.www.keranews.org
