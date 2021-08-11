Pioneer starts new year with staffing concerns

ROYAL CENTER — As students made their way back in the doors at Pioneer Regional School Corporation on Wednesday, staff and faculty faced an unprecedented circumstance.

The high school started with three cooks and only one full-time custodian.

Superintendent Charles Grable told the board at Tuesday’s meeting that at least two additional cooks and two more full-time custodians need to be hired. Likewise, there are four aide openings.

“When we can’t find substitute teachers, and we don’t have aides, we really hurt,” he said, explaining why it has become necessary for the board to address the issue of money.

In order to be equal with surrounding school corporations, Grable said an increase in pay must be considered. The board agreed.

“This will make us more competitive with area schools,” said Rachelle Pearson, board member, prior to the group’s passage of wage increases.

Board member Denny Herd echoed her sentiments. “We need people.”

Incoming kitchen staff, classroom aides and instructional assistants will earn between $12 and $13 per hour. Custodians will have a choice of either $12 an hour with acceptance of the corporation’s health insurance policy or $14 per hour without the policy.

Grable assured that current employees will receive a bump in pay to compensate for time on the job and so that no one who is already employed with the corporation will earn less than a new worker. “We just need to figure out where we should be at to be equal to the increase,” he said. “We need to be fair to them.”

Between now and the next meeting, Grable said people will be working on the numbers. Then, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, the board will be presented with possible pay increases for a vote.

But these individuals won’t be the only ones to receive raises. The legislature recently passed a requirement that base pay for first-year teachers must be approximately $40,000.

That means “it’s going to be a big year for us,” said fifth grade teacher Deb Swartzell, who heads up the teachers union. “We’re already behind two increments, and we don’t want first-years getting more than a seven-year teacher. We’re looking to get the best teachers we can,” which means better salaries are needed, she said.

Once the pay scale is decided, then that will become the floor, said Grable. “We cannot go lower than those amounts in the future.”

Informal bargaining between the teachers and the corporation will last through Sept. 15, when it will switch to formal bargaining until Nov. 15. Once an agreement is reached, then public comment will be sought before the board can ratify.

Another monetary concern will be the proposed HVAC work at the high school and new bleachers for the football stadium. Cost right now is approximately $634,000 for new bleachers, which would include demolition of the current seats and adding an improved press box. The school already has claim to $250,000 through contributions.

Grable said the cost to replace the bleachers has jumped 30 percent in the last few months due to lack of materials and price spikes as a trickle-down effect of COVID-19.

The remainder of the estimated $1.8 million would go toward a new HVAC system.

To cover the expense, the board is considering two bond options that were presented by Indianapolis-based Baker Tilly’s Joe Ciancio, who explained that one choice would raise taxes more than the other. Depending on the path the board wants to take, one bond would bring in higher taxes with more funds available immediately, while the other would result in a lesser tax impact but fewer dollars at early disposal.

If bonds were to be issued, a tax impact would not begin until 2023, Cianco said.

Grable said it’s also worth considering future projects that could total $4.8 million. These would include a new softball diamond and a shared concession stand between the softball and baseball diamonds.

But those would be several years down the road.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Pioneer Elementary has a new leader.

Starting in July, Pat Quillen assumed the role of principal. He comes to Pioneer from Western School Corporation in Howard County, where he served as principal from July 2012 through July 2020. He then moved into the position of special projects administrator with the school corporation. He served in that capacity until July 2021.

Before joining Western, he was the principal at Kokomo Center Schools between July 2006 and July 2012. From 1996 to 2006, he was an elementary teacher at Kokomo Center Schools.

He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan with a master’s and principal licensure. Quillen earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University and is a Pioneer High School graduate.

With more than 25 years of experience in education, the new Pioneer Elementary principal said that “I am very excited to be back at Pioneer working with great staff and a wonderful community.”