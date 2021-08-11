Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

macOS Monterey Beta 5 is Here for Developers, Download Away

By Uzair Ghani
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistered developers can now download macOS Monterey beta 5 on their Macs immediately as the update is available over the air. Download macOS Monterey Beta 5 Right Now with More Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements. While some may not agree, but macOS Monterey is a massive update if you are...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#Betas#Software Update#Macos Monterey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
InternetHouston Chronicle

Mimeo Photos Surpasses One Million Downloads in the macOS App Store

Global supplier of premium photo products hits a major milestone within the Apple ecosystem. Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced that it has surpassed one million downloads in the Mac App Store. Founded in 2017, Mimeo Photos became the first-to-market Mac extension offering complete integration within Apple Photos for creating and ordering photobooks, calendars, and cards. Since launch, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and grow. Mimeo Photos is now available for iOS, iPadOS, Android and the Web and has expanded its product offering to include prints, canvas, metal and acrylic wall decor. Mimeo Photos continues to maintain its position as the No. 1 photo print provider in the Mac App Store, serving customers in over 140 countries worldwide.
Computersimore.com

Safari Technology Preview 129 for macOS Big Sur is now available for download

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 129 for download. The preview gives developers the chance to test the latest Safari without installing macOS Monterey. Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 129 to developers, giving them the chance to test the latest build of its web browser out on macOS Big Sur. This means they don't have to install macOS Monterey's betas just to test their websites and extensions with the version of Safari that will ship on all new Macs later this year.
Softwareidownloadblog.com

How to translate text in macOS 12 Monterey

With the release of macOS 12 Monterey, Apple has finally brought system-wide translation to the Mac. You can try out the feature if you’ve installed the latest macOS 12 Public beta. However, the translation is still not system-wide as Apple stated. The feature works in some apps, and can be glitchy at times. Not to worry though, as all these limitations and kinks should be ironed out in the final release.
Computerswccftech.com

Colorful Launches New MINI-ITX Motherboards & RTX 3060 Mini OC GPU

Colorful Technology has launched its CVN 560I GAMING Series Mini-ITX motherboard & the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics cards. Both offer a minimal footprint in any PC enthusiast's system. Colorful CVN B560I GAMING Series Motherboards. Colorful CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards are offered in two different models,...
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8 Beta 5 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8 beta 5 to developers for testing. The build number is 19R5323g. You can learn about the new features in watchOS 8 here. The watchOS 8 beta configuration profile can be downloaded from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter,...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Here's Android 12 Beta 4: There's Not Much New Here!

Today, Google released the fourth beta for Android 12. This would normally be the last beta before the final release. But it looks like we might be getting one more beta before the final release, according to its timeline. Anyways, this beta doesn’t bring about a lot of new features...
Cell Phonestheapplepost.com

Apple releases fifth iOS 15 developer beta

Apple has released its fifth iOS 15 developer beta. We’re updating this story. iOS 15 was announced at the beginning of June, bringing several major enhancements, including FaceTime upgrades, a new Focus feature, enhanced on-device intelligence, iMessage, Maps, Weather, and Wallet, updates, and more. For the latest updates on today’s...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

CrossOver 21: MS Office for Linux runs better, macOS Monterey doesn’t yet

With the latest version 21.0.0, CrossOver relies on Wine 6.0 for the first time. The commercial software from CodeWeavers can run Windows applications on macOS, Linux and Chrome OS. The basis for this is the free Wine project, a Windows-compatible runtime environment for those operating systems. Volcano preferred. Wine 6.0...
ComputersTidbits

Beta testers not being fed macOS 11.5.1 (Build 20G80)

Fogcitynative (fogcitynative@gmail.com) August 6, 2021, 8:58pm #1. I am a Public Beta Tester. I assume the Big Sur Beta program has completed. Not that Apple actually has announced this fact, but I think it is a safe guess that all development has moved to Monterey. Apple left me on Mac...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Hypercasual developer Rollic surpasses one billion downloads

Hypercasual developer and Zynga subsidiary Rollic has exceeded one billion downloads across its entire games catalogue. The new milestone was confirmed as part of Zynga's latest financial results. The Istanbul-based developer's portfolio was now confirmed to contain 15 titles that have reached the top spot or second position in the free download game charts in the US.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood Beta: When is it and how to download

The Back 4 Blood beta goes live today, with this open beta set to allow players into the game and start shooting those zombies. As such, many are wondering when the B4B open beta is, its download time, and how to download it. Here’s all you need to know. When...
Computersiotgadgets.com

How to Switch to the Beta Version of MacOS

The latest stable version of macOS is Big Sur is 11.5.1. However, the latest beta which gives out a whole handful of features is named macOS Monterney beta 3. Here's how to switch to it:. How to switch to the beta. We don't recommend switching to the beta for your...
SoftwareMacRumors Forums

How to Turn Off Quick Note on macOS Monterey

MacOS Monterey introduces a Quick Note feature that's designed to give you quick access to a fresh note in the built-in Notes app if you need to jot down some ideas in a hurry. Quick Note is enabled by default and can be accessed by mousing over the bottom right...
Computerswccftech.com

Download: macOS 11.5.2 Big Sur Released with Bug Fixes

Apple has just released macOS 11.5.2 Big Sur update for all Macs with bug fixes, nothing else. macOS 11.5.2 Big Sur Update Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes. This update is available to download over the air, and this is the entire changelog that comes attached with the new software:
Technologywccftech.com

Download: watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Beta 5 Now Available

Apple has just seeded beta 5 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to registered developers. Both are available to download over the air. Beta 5 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Now Available for Download. We are just a few weeks away from being treated to new hardware from Apple,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy