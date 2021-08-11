Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Kreuser names appointments to new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

By For the Kenosha News
Kenosha News.com
Cover picture for the articleKenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser on Wednesday announced the seven applicants he is recommending to serve on the county’s new Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission. Kreuser interviewed and selected his choices from a field of 35 individuals who applied before the June 30 deadline. Under the County Board resolution that established the committee earlier this year, members are to serve three-year terms, staggered so that the committee does not undergo complete turnover at any given time. As such, the initial appointees’ terms are of varying lengths; commissioners may serve up to two consecutive terms.

